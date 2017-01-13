Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Ara Parseghian being treated for infection in his hip | Amber Alert update: Kids found safe

Plymouth Police seeking identity of man in surveillance photos

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 13, 2017 5:12 PM EST

Plymouth Police have released surveillance images of a man they would like to identify in connection with two attempted robberies at the Kroger store Thursday evening.

At 10:39 p.m., Plymouth Police received a report a man had attempted to rob the Kroger store on N. Michigan Street in Plymouth.

The man left the store and attempted to rob someone outside the store, police said.

The suspect ran to the north after the second attempted robbery.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, contact Plymouth Police at 574-936-2126.

Share this article:

Read More

Benton Harbor school board fires elementary school principal
Redevelopment Commission passes apartments at Elkhart Foundry site
U.S. and China will try to hash out differences on economy
Amber Alert update: Kids found safe
Sign up for our newsletter!