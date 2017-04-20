Plymouth woman accused of ramming Michigan trooper's car during chase

A driver was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers after leading them on a chase from Mottville Township to Constantine in St. Joseph County.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 2006 Ford Expedition on US 12 near Vistula Road. The driver refused to stop.

Police followed the vehicle at speeds ranging from 75 - 85 mph.

Police said during the pursuit, the suspect, a 26-year-old woman from Plymouth, Indiana, rammed an MSP patrol car and struck a bystander's vehicle.

The chase ended on U.S. 131 at Riverside Drive.

No one was hurt.

The driver was arrested on preliminary charges of felony assault, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, O.W.I. (drugs), reckless driving, hit & run, and resisting arrest.

The suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment.