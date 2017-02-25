Polar Plunge at Four Winds Fields to benefit Special Olympics Indiana

Four Winds Field was the host for the first annual Polar Plunge fundraiser in South Bend Saturday.

The event raised money and awareness for Special Olympics Indiana.

The funds will benefit more than 12,000 Special Olympic athletes throughout the state, giving them the means to train locally and to compete at the state level in a number of sports.

ABC 57’s Evening Anchor Brian Dorman was the emcee for the event.