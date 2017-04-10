Police: 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino's North Park Elementary
By Sonya Hamasaki and Darran Simon CNN
(CNN) -- [Breaking News Update 2:36 p.m.]
Two adults are dead in a San Bernardino North Park Elementary School classroom in what is believed to be murder-suicide, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted. Authorities believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat, Burguan said.
[Original story published at 2:24 p.m.]
California authorities have responded to a report of a shooting San Bernardino, California's North Park Elementary School, officials said.
Two students at the school were transported to a hospital after the shooting that took place in a classroom, police chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted.
The police chief said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.
Preliminary information shows four victims are being treated, and the suspect is possibly down.
San Bernardino City Unified School District will release a statement shortly.
