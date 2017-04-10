Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Police: 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino's North Park Elementary

Posted: Apr 10, 2017 4:12 PM EST | Updated: Apr 10, 2017 3:15 PM EST

By Sonya Hamasaki and Darran Simon CNN

(CNN) -- [Breaking News Update 2:36 p.m.]

Two adults are dead in a San Bernardino North Park Elementary School classroom in what is believed to be murder-suicide, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted. Authorities believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat, Burguan said.

[Original story published at 2:24 p.m.]

California authorities have responded to a report of a shooting San Bernardino, California's North Park Elementary School, officials said.

Two students at the school were transported to a hospital after the shooting that took place in a classroom, police chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted.

The police chief said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

Preliminary information shows four victims are being treated, and the suspect is possibly down.

San Bernardino City Unified School District will release a statement shortly.

