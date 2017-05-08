Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Police arrest driver for allegedly driving 106 mph

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 8, 2017 2:15 PM EST | Updated: May 8, 2017 1:16 PM EST
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -

On Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m., an officer with the Marshall County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly traveling 106 mph on US 30 near Iris Road.

The driver, 20-year-old Dartayvia Elexus Beals, was taken into custody.

Police said Beals was in possession of marijuana.

Beals was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
 

Share this article:

Read More

Autopsy reveals female inmate died of drug overdose
Postal worker accused of theft, official misconduct
Police: Disabled man died after caretaker failed to render first aid
Man accused of child seduction, molestation and sexual misconduct
Sign up for our newsletter!