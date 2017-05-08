Police arrest driver for allegedly driving 106 mph

On Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m., an officer with the Marshall County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly traveling 106 mph on US 30 near Iris Road.

The driver, 20-year-old Dartayvia Elexus Beals, was taken into custody.

Police said Beals was in possession of marijuana.

Beals was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

