Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Police arrest man who cut GPS, fled courthouse last month

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 24, 2017 2:45 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -

The man who allegedly cut his GPS monitor and fled the St. Joseph County Courthouse on April 26 has been taken into custody.

Michael Jackson, 38, fled the courthouse before he was scheduled to hear the verdict in his trial on battery, rape and criminal confinement charges.

He was found guilty on all three charges.

Jackson allegedly walked out of the courthouse during a break in court proceedings. His GPS tracker was found on Lafayette Street.

According to arrest records, he was arrested by St. Joseph County Police Wednesday morning.

Share this article:

Read More

Trump signs directive banning transgender military recruits
Hurricane Harvey, hours from landfall, becomes Category 4 storm
6 Chicago teens lead MSP on crazy chase in Berrien County
Man charged with smuggling tiger cub into US
Sign up for our newsletter!