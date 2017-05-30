Police asking for help identifying shooting suspects

Newly released surveillance video shows two men who are accused of shooting 38-year-old Dondrell Blackamore on May 18.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Main and McCord in Benton Harbor at approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 18.

When they arrived, they found Blackamore, who had been shot.

Blackamore was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The BHDPS released surveillance video they say shows the two suspects just before the shooting.

If you recognize either suspect, please call the tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.