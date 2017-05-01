Police asking for help identifying suspects in gun theft

South Bend Police are asking for the public's help identifying the people who are suspected of stealing at least one weapon from Indiana Arms and Ammo.

The theft happened Friday around noon.

Local agents with the ATF as well as South Bend Police are trying to identify the three suspects.

Two of the three were captured on surveillance.

"We don’t know their names. We don’t know who they are but we can at least have a good description based on pictures," said Ken Garcia of the South Bend Police Department.

They’re asking anyone who may be able to put names with the faces to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-342 STOP or 574-288-STOP.