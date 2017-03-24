Police chase ends in crash and injuries

A police chase through La Porte County ended in a brutal crash, leaving the driver with serious injuries and a slew of charges.

La Porte County Deputies say at approximately 1:06 a.m. Friday, a deputy clocked a vehicle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone on County Road 400.

As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle took off reaching speeds of 113 mph.

According to officials, the deputy lost sight of the vehicle in the area of County Road 200 South and County Line Road.

Around 1:15 a.m., a report was received regarding the vehicle parked at the end of a driveway in the 10000 west block of County Road 200 South. This prompted another pursuit. However, sight of the vehicle was lost again.

As deputies were canvassing the area, they reported finding debris along with a “completely destroyed" orange Nissan 350 Z missing its driver.

A K-9 officer was deployed and located the suspect, 22-year-old Blake Konkey-McCarty, seriously injured in a wooded area about 50 yards from the scene of the crash.

Konkey-McCarty was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies say a blood test indicated Konkey-McCarty’s BAC was .08 percent. He was also allegedly driving on a suspended license.

He faces charges including two counts of operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and driving with suspended.