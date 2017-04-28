Police discover marijuana grow operation in child's nursery

A marijuana grow operation was found after police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in St. Joseph County, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police responded to a domestic violence call along with the St. Joseph County Police.

St. Joseph County police had separated the subjects when the ISP trooper arrived.

The trooper said he smelled the odor of marijuana, so a search warrant for the residence was requested and approved by a St. Joseph County judge.

During a search of the home, a marijuana grow operation was located in various areas of the home, including the closet of a 7-month-old's nursery, police said.

A portion of a smoked marijuana cigarette was also located on a dresser in the nursery, according to police.

An area of marijuana processing and suspected hash oil production were located in the home along with smoking devices, hash butter, and hash oil, according to police.

A family member took custody of the child and both parents were taken into custody on preliminary charges.

Their names have not been released.