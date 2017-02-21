Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Police: Distracted driver rear ends semi on I-64

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 21, 2017 3:51 PM EST

A driver who was reading a text message rear ended a semi on I-64 Monday night, according to the Indiana State Police.

Around 8:30 p.m., Derek Schmitt, 21, was driving his vehicle eastbound on I-65 near the 33.5 mile marker when his vehicle collided with the back of a semi.

Schmitt looked away from the road to read a text message, police said.

Schmitt was not injured, but his vehicle was totaled.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

