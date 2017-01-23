Police find bullet holes in car, two residences

Elkhart Police were called to 1814 S. 6th Street Sunday just before 4 p.m. to investigate reports of gunfire.

Witnesses said there were two SUVs driving in the area at the time the gunfire was heard.

A 2006 Chevy had two bullet holes in the rear window and two bullet holes in the roof.

A home at 600 W. Blaine Avenue had five bullet holes in the siding.

A home at 531 W. Hubbard Avenue had one bullet hole in the siding.

Four casings were recovered from the scene.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Elkhart Police.