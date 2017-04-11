Police identify woman killed by vehicle while mowing grass

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A driver and a woman on a lawnmower were killed Sunday afternoon in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The names of the two people killed were released Tuesday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 38-year-old Shawn Shook was driving westbound on Wattles Road when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the side of the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department.

His vehicle struck 53-year-old Jody Clipfell who was on a lawn mower in the front of her residence, deputies said.

Shook's vehicle then struck a tree. Shook was killed instantly.

Clipfell was ejected from the lawn mower and died before she could be transported to the hospital.

Michigan State Police were investigating an assault Sunday afternoon when Shook got into his vehicle and drove away.