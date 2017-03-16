Police investigating accidental shooting at home on Evans Street

Elkhart Police are investigating an accidental shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Evans Street to investigate a shooting with injuries.

When police arrived, they located a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He told police he was manipulating his handgun when it fired.

The man was shot in the lower leg.

He was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

Elkhart Police wanted to remind gun owners of the following safety tips:

Always treat a gun as if it were loaded.

Always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction

Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire.

Store you gun in a safe place out of the reach of children.