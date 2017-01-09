Police investigating armed robbery at Burger King

La Porte Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Burger King on E. Lincolnway early Saturday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. a light gold colored sedan pulled up to the drive thru and ordered a meal.

When the vehicle pulled up to the cashier, the driver displayed a gun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect grabbed the employee and hit her in the head with a gun, reports said.

She gave the suspect the money and he was last seen driving east on SR2.

The victim declined medical treatment for her injury.

The suspect was described as a white male, thin build, wearing a dark hoodie, stocking cap, gloves and scarf which obscured part of his face.

The vehicle is described as an older model, light gold colored, sedan.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the department at (219) 362-9446.