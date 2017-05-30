Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Police investigating bank robbery at bank on Mishawaka Avenue

Posted: May 30, 2017 12:50 PM EST | Updated: May 30, 2017 12:32 PM EST

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - South Bend Police are investigating a robbery at the First Source Bank on Mishawaka Avenue.

The robbery happened just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man entered the bank and demanded money.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The dye pack from the bank was located at a home a block away from the bank. 

Police are searching for a black male in his 30s wearing a Notre Dame sweatshirt.

He was seen heading northbound on 26th Street.

