Police investigating bank robbery at bank on Mishawaka Avenue
Posted: May 30, 2017 12:50 PM EST | Updated: May 30, 2017 12:32 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - South Bend Police are investigating a robbery at the First Source Bank on Mishawaka Avenue.
The robbery happened just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a man entered the bank and demanded money.
No one was injured in the robbery.
The dye pack from the bank was located at a home a block away from the bank.
Police are searching for a black male in his 30s wearing a Notre Dame sweatshirt.
He was seen heading northbound on 26th Street.