Police investigating double murder suicide
Posted: Mar 28, 2017 5:43 PM EST | Updated: Mar 28, 2017 5:32 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ABC News/WPTA) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a double murder suicide in a neighborhood northeast of downtown.
Two women were found Monday night in the front yard of a home on Kensington. Jenna Leakey, 18, died at the scene and Hailey E. Nelson, 20, died at the hospital.
Police believe the gunman, 20-year-old Tyler Nathan Nelson, chased the two women between houses from Pemberton Drive to Kensington Boulevard a block away.
A trail of shell casings led police to believe he was shooting at the women as they ran.
After obtaining a search warrant for a home in the 900 block of Pemberton, SWAT entered the home.
Inside, they found the Nelson dead. The coroner ruled his death a suicide.