Police release name, photo of suspect in fatal hit and run

Police investigating report of shots fired at vehicle

Posted: May 29, 2017 1:35 PM EST
ELKHART, Ind. -

Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening on W. Lexington Avenue.

The victim told police she and her husband and her brother were traveling in a 2005 GMC in the 400 block of W. Lexington Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday night when someone started shooting.

She reported the vehicle was struck three times by bullets.

There were no injuries in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

