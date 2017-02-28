Police locate meth lab while searching for suicidal subject

Police and deputies located a meth lab while responding to call about suicidal subject, according to police reports.

Westville Police and La Porte County deputies responded to a home on Willow Drive for a suicidal subject on February 22.

The door to the home was ajar, so due to the nature of the call, responding officers and deputies entered the home.

Once inside they discovered a meth lab, according to police.

They exited the home, contacted the Indiana State Police and requested a search warrant for the home.

After obtaining the search warrant, police located a small quantity of meth and the ingredients used to manufacture meth, police said.

The owner of the home, 22-year-old Scott Schultz, was not home when officers arrived.

He later turned himself in to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.

Schultz has been charged with possession of ephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine level 5 felony, dealing in methamphetamine level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance level 6 felony, dumping of controlled substance waste level 6 felony, possession of hypodermic needles level 6 felony, and possess of paraphernalia C misdemeanor.