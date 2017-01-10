Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Police looking for suspect involved in recent Edwardsburg thefts

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Jan 10, 2017 9:43 PM EST

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police are looking for a man who is said to be involved in several recent thefts. 

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30-years-old, 5’8” to 5’10”. The suspect is pictured wearing a large necklace. 

He reportedly drives an older model, two-door Pontiac Sunfire with stripes on the side of vehicle. 

If you have any information about the man pictured, call Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police at 269-663-8444. 

