Police looking for suspect involved in recent Edwardsburg thefts

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police are looking for a man who is said to be involved in several recent thefts.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30-years-old, 5’8” to 5’10”. The suspect is pictured wearing a large necklace.

He reportedly drives an older model, two-door Pontiac Sunfire with stripes on the side of vehicle.

If you have any information about the man pictured, call Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police at 269-663-8444.