Police: Officers on the lookout for citizens "doing the right thing"

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Dec 22, 2016 11:24 PM EST | Updated: Dec 22, 2016 11:35 PM EST

Officers from the Elkhart Police Department were on patrol Thursday, on the lookout for someone else other than crooks or traffic offenders. 

Police were searching for the people doing some good in the community. 

EPD says a donation made it possible for officers to hand out a $20 bill to any citizen wearing their seatbelt, returning shopping carts, being polite to others, or simply using crosswalks and sidewalks. 

The department would like to thank the anonymous donor for helping them touch lives.

