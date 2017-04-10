Police: One injured in South Bend shooting
Posted: Apr 10, 2017 1:50 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -
One man was taken to the hospital with injuries Sunday night following a “large fight” turned shooting.
South Bend Police say units responded to the 1700 block of South Taylor Street in regards to the fight around 11:15 p.m.
Upon arriving, police found the victim 29-year-old Marcus Alexander injured with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Alexander was transported to the hospital for treatment.
According to officials, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Alexander was later arrested on charges relating to the fight, including domestic battery and aggravated battery.
No suspects involved in the shooting have been identified.