Police: Passed out driver on the Toll Road arrested for OWI

Indiana State Police were called to the Notre Dame exit on the Indiana Toll Road to check on an unresponsive driver whose car was stopped just before the toll booth.

When the trooper arrived, he found medical personnel speaking with the driver, whose name was not released.

The investigation revealed the driver was passed out in the driver's seat with the car in drive and running, police said.

While the driver was speaking, the trooper noticed signs of impairment and said the driver kept nodding off, according to reports.

The driver was taken into custody and the trooper applied for and received a search warrant for a blood draw. The results are pending.

While the driver was taken into custody, the driver was in possession of prescription pills.

The driver is facing preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.