Police pursuit starts in South Bend, ends in Niles

A police pursuit that started in South Bend ended in Niles, Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

St. Joseph County Police dispatch said the pursuit began just before 3 p.m. when a driver allegedly failed to pull over for a traffic stop.

St. Joseph County Police Assistant Chief Bill Thompson says the pursuit started on Cleveland Road just west of Kenilworth Road and ended in Niles on Orange Road, just south of Bertrand Road.

The pursuit ended when stop sticks were deployed and the suspect's vehicle experienced mechanical issues.

The man has been taken into custody on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence.