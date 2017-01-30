Police release alert about child killer's release from jail

The Long Beach Police Department issued an alert that Richard Dobeski will be released from the La Porte County Jail on Monday afternoon. Dobeski has been convicted of child molestation and killing two children.

Police said they issued the notice so people are aware he has been released again. They said he is likely homeless.

In 1964, Dobeski killed two children and was sentenced to two life sentences.

In 2008 he was convicted of child molestation and child exploitation. He was released in July 2015 from prison.

When he was released on July 16, 2015, Dobeski had seven days to register as a sex offender.

On July 23, 2015 Dobeski was arrested in Marion County, Indiana for failure to register as a sex offender.

Because he had been in La Porte County and Marion County over those seven days, he was charged in both counties for failure to register.

Dobeski was convicted of the Marion County charges and was transported to La Porte County to face charges there.

In December 2016, Dobeski's conviction in Marion County was overturned by the Indiana Court of Appeals. They ruled Dobeski was arrested before the full 7 days had passed.

In La Porte County the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney says Dobeski is still facing charges for failure to register.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for a level 6 felony is 2.5 years and would likely serve 1.25 years, according to a release from the prosecutor's office.

Because Dobeski has been held since July 25, 2015, he will receive credit for that time served.

The prosecutor's office says because he has now served the maximum amount of time possible for the La Porte County charges if he were convicted, he had to be released.

The charges against Dobeski in La Porte County are still pending.

UPDATE: According to the Indiana Sex Offenders database, as of February 2017, Dobeski is living at a shelter for men in Indianapolis.