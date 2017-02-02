Police release identity of driver killed in crash on Barron Lake Road

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Barron Lake Road in Howard Township Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., troopers were called to Barron Lake Road and Cook Street for a two vehicle crash.

Their investigation revealed 29-year-old Chad Pond was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Barron Lake Road, police said.

While attempting to pass another vehicle, Pond's vehicle made contact with the other vehicle and he lost control.

Pond's vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

Pond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

