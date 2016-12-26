Police release more photos from Michigan City armed robbery

The Michigan City Police Department has released more photos of the suspect involved in an armed robbery Saturday night.

Police say at approximately 8 p.m. the suspect entered DJ’s Express at Greenwood and Woodland Avenue and displayed a small silver handgun.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark hooded sweater.

According to police, he was last seen in the area of Joy School.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the man pictured, contact police at 219-874-3221.