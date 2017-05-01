Police release name of driver killed on I94 in Coloma

The name of the man who was killed in a crash on I-94 in Coloma Township on Friday afternoon has been released by Coloma Township Police.

The crash happened at 1:47 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 37.2.

Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and two semis.

The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Regil Mattson of Watervliet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi drivers were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

