Police release name of driver killed on I94 in Coloma
Posted: May 1, 2017 12:35 PM EST
COLOMA, Mich. -
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The name of the man who was killed in a crash on I-94 in Coloma Township on Friday afternoon has been released by Coloma Township Police.
The crash happened at 1:47 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 37.2.
Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and two semis.
The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Regil Mattson of Watervliet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi drivers were not injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.