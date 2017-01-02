Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Police release photos of armed robbery suspect

Posted: Jan 2, 2017 6:54 PM EST

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety has released surveillance photos of a suspect in an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Pipestone.

Police said Monday morning a black man, approximately 5'10" tall, wearing black jeans, a black jacket and grey sweatshirt with a cloth over his face displayed a handgun and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information in this case, contact the BHDPS at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP (7867).

