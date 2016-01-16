Police respond to man down in South Bend

Police responded to the scene of Arthur and Sorin Streets in South Bend early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival they found a male victim, 27-year-old Jodie Henderson, lying behind what appeared to be a white Chevy TrailBlazer.

Metro Homicide Unit arrived on scene around 10 a.m.

After interviewing close to 20 people, police received warrants to search two homes.

The crime scene stretches to about 4 blocks after police used a K-9 police dog to follow tracks.

Police say they are looking to speak with one person regarding the incident.

Investigators say this is being investigated as a homicide and are working to find the cause of death.

If the incident is officially ruled a homicide, it will be the first of 2016 in South Bend.