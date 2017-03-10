Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Air Quality Alert | Man killed after deadly shooting at University Park Mall

Police respond to reports of shots fired, car damaged

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 10, 2017 6:52 PM EST
ELKHART, Ind. -

Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Frances Avenue.

The owner of the vehicle told police around 1:50 p.m. he was driving in the area of Frances and Lusher avenues when he heard gunshots.

Two rounds struck his 2004 Honda.

There were bullet holes in the passenger door and passenger pillar.

There were no injuries reported.

Police collected a bullet and casings from the area.
 

Share this article:

Read More

Sessions' plans to testify surprised Senate intelligence panel members
Man shot and killed at University Park Mall, investigation continues
Kitten rescued after house fire
Hot and dry for now but storms coming on Wednesday
Sign up for our newsletter!