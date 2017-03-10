Police respond to reports of shots fired, car damaged

Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Frances Avenue.

The owner of the vehicle told police around 1:50 p.m. he was driving in the area of Frances and Lusher avenues when he heard gunshots.

Two rounds struck his 2004 Honda.

There were bullet holes in the passenger door and passenger pillar.

There were no injuries reported.

Police collected a bullet and casings from the area.

