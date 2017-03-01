Police searching for missing teen

St. Joseph County Police are searching for a teenager who was last seen in South Bend.

According to St. Joseph County Police, 16-year-old Hannah Aberegg was last seen on February 19th.

Police are not sure what Hannah was wearing or her means of transportation, but they believe she was carrying a red, white, and blue striped bag.

Police believe Hannah could still be in the in the South Bend area, being hidden by a close network of friends.

Hannah is described as 5'7", 139 pounds with brown hair.

Police say Hannah is in need of medication she hasn't taken in quite some time.

If you see Hannah or you have any information on where she may be, contact Detective Steven Metcalfe with the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9569.