Police searching for shooting suspect

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 24, 2017 8:23 PM EST
ELKHART, Ind. -

Officers at the Elkhart Police Department are searching for a person described only as a “black male” who is said to be the suspect in a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Friday evening from 727 West Franklin St. 

One person was injured and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. 

The victim reportedly told police he was having a conversation with the suspect, which escalated into an argument, leading to a physical altercation. 

According to police, the victim took off running when he reported hearing gunfire and felt a pain in his leg. 

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect involved in the shooting, contact the Elkhart Police Department. 

