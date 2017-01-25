Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Police searching for suspects in recent Edwardsburg break-ins

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Jan 25, 2017 6:39 PM EST

Two suspects are being searched for by the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department and officers are asking for the public's help. 

Police say the two individuals are suspected of breaking into area businesses, but they have yet to be identified. 

The two individuals are pictured wearing jeans and dark hooded sweatshirts. 

According to officers, both suspects are short and thin. 

If anyone has information regarding the suspects, contact police at 269-663-8444.

