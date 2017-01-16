Portion of South Bend street renamed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

A portion of a street in downtown South Bend has been renamed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Sunday.

The announcement was made at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center on the 88th birthday of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Buttigieg announced portions of St. Joseph and Michigan streets will be renamed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The new road will start at St. Joseph Street and Western Avenue and will end at Michigan and Marion streets. [See map below]

The stretch of road includes the South Bend Community School Corporation’s administration building, Century Center, Doubletree hotel, former Hall of Fame building, and new Marriott hotel site.

“After a thorough and inclusive process, I am thrilled to honor Dr. King’s legacy with the naming of one of our city’s most prominent and improved downtown streets,” Buttigieg said in a press release. “Now is as important as ever to remember his message of equality and justice. I thank all who participated in this process, and look forward to this way for South Bend to demonstrate our shared values.”

The current Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, named by former Mayor Steven Luecke, will be renamed Charles Martin Sr. Drive.