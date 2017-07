Portion of Tulip Road to close Monday

A portion of Tulip Road will be shut down to traffic beginning on Monday, April 24 so crews can work on the railroad crossing.

Norfolk Southern will be resurfacing and paving the railroad crossing.

Tulip Road will be shut down between Edison Road and US 20.

The closure begins around 8 a.m. on April 24 and the work is expected to be complete by the close of business Friday, April 28.