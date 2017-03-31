Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Potawatomi Zoo opens for the 2017 season

Hibernation season is over and the animals at the Potawatomi Zoo are ready for visitors once again.

Visitors can look at more than 500 animals, including many rare and endangered species. Some familiar species will be in new places throughout the zoo.

There are new exhibits and additions to look forward to. Attraction Passes are now available. Normally valued at $30, you can purchase one for $20 and use it for 15 rides on either the Zoo Train or the Endangered Species Carousel.

“We are just sort of trying to combine things to make things easier and make our guest experience better,” said Marcy Dean, the Executive Director of the Potawatomi Zoo.

Their brand new exhibit features an endangered species that is rarely seen in zoos. Two male Okapi’s, a relative of the giraffe, will arrive this season.  

Zoo experiences also include animal feedings and animal enrichment demonstrations.

Their hours of operation are 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

