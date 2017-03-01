Power of Purple campaign raises awareness for fight against cancer

Kate Nadolski

Essexville, MI -- The American Cancer Society wants to raise awareness of its mission to cure cancer and beyond.

It's called the Power in Purple campaign.

Brian Krause, with the American Cancer Society, said there's 10 ambassadors from all over the county pledging to wear purple each day of March. They have a goal of raising at least $10,000.

"A lot of people don't realize, if you need a ride to treatment we can get you to and from treatment. If it's every day for a whole month, we can get you back and forth and it doesn't cost you a penny. If you lose your hair we can get you a free wig," Krause said.

They are making the event a competition, but one of the ambassadors said him and his competitors are in this together.

"All 10 of us are competing against cancer itself. The key is that the patients win and hopefully at some point in time, in yours and my life, our children will win because we'll have a cure for cancer," said Justin Ebel, CEO of Credit Union Plus.

Spencer Skorupski, owner of Skorupski Funeral Homer, said he is happy to be involved because cancer doesn't discriminate.

"Not only have I been affected personally in my family, but day in and day out I witness firsthand the devastating effects that cancer has on many families in our community," Skorupski said.

In 2015 Relay for Life was able to answer one million calls to the cancer help line, help 316,000 people get back and forth from treatment and offer 361,000 nights of free lodging at American Cancer Society hope lodges.

