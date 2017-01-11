Power restoration updates

Indiana Michigan Power has released power restoration updates for those who are still without power after Tuesday night's strong winds.

Indiana Michigan Power

I&M says about 12,000 customers lost power, but only 900 customers remain without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the estimated restoration times for I&M.

South Bend/Elkhart area: 11 p.m. today (approx. 100 customers)

Three Rivers area: 11:59 p.m. tonight (approx. 100 customers)

Benton Harbor : Noon Thursday (approx. 200 customers)

Buchanan area: Noon Thursday (approx. 425 customers)

Midwest Energy Cooperative

As of 4 p.m., there are fewer than 15 cooperative customers without service. Most of the outages are in the Three Rivers and Mendon area.

