Preps underway for Hall of Heroes Comic-Con

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Hall of Heroes makes its way to downtown Elkhart for the first ever Comic convention in the area.

All kinds of celebrities from the comic, film and tv world are making their way over for the Hall of Heroes Comic Con.

Perhaps the most talked about will be Dean Cain, who played Superman on TV.

There will also be some legendary animators in the building. And of course the cos-players, dressing up as their favorite characters.

Event organizers say it's a weekend that the whole family can take advantage of.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Hall of Heroes move near the Toll Road.

"We will have billboards along the Toll Road and everything," said Allen Stewart, chairman of Hall of Heroes Comic-Con. "So this is kind of our fundraising kick off. People are excited about it. I'm not aware of any other events that's brought a dozen national celebrities to Elkhart at one time or one place."

Tickets are still available. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday.