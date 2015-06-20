Pride in the Park at Four Winds Field

A Pride in the Park event will be held at Four Winds Field on Saturday afternoon.It is an opportunity for family, friends, and supporters of the LGBT community to come out and show support for each other, according to Meghan Buell, the Executive Director of the GLBT Resource Center of Michiana.“By everybody coming out and celebrating who we are and having pride in that, it shows the whole community that we are here,” Buell said.The festival part of the event will begin at 1 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m.“We need to show that unity, we need to show community, and we need to show that we're proud of who we are. We're not afraid to step out of our doors and be visible and be ourselves,” she added.There will be all types of different vendors, music, and entertainment for the event. It is put on by the GLBT Resource Center of Michiana.“We are a resource center and in doing that we connect people with the resources that they seek, whether they're locally, regionally, or nationally, Buell added.”They are the only community resource of the kind in the state.“People can stop in. It's a comfortable place, we call it a big living room. You can just chat and talk about what's on your mind.”After Pride in the Park is over, Pride in the Ball Park will kick off during the Cubs game. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.For $20 people can get a ticket to the game, as well as an event t-shirt, and a seat in the pride section.