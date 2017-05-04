Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, to step down from public life

(CNN) -- Prince Philip, 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is to step down from public life, Buckingham Palace says.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen," a statement said.

"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."

The Queen will "continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements," supported by other members of the royal family.

Developing story - more to come

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.