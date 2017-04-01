Princess for a Night give away

Princess for a Day is giving local girls in need a chance to go to prom. This dress drive is for any girl who might not be able to afford the preparation needed for this special night.

The event starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday and runs until noon.

The Morris Performing Arts Center, Broadway Theater League, Ziker Cleaners and The Junior League of South Bend planned a dress drive benefiting the Princess for a Night event.

They helped provide gently used prom dresses to teen girls; the drive started more than two months ago.

Mid-January formal and semi-formal dresses along with jewelry were accepted. All dress sizes and styles in good condition were accepted.

Sponsored by Ziker Cleaners and the Junior League, the idea here is to give high school girls the opportunity to experience that special night in high school.