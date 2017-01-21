"Princess for the Night" drive stocks dresses for community girls

SOUTH BEND -- The community is helping young girls get in touch with their inner princesses. Dress donations for April's "Princess for the Night" event are now being accepted.

The Broadway Theatre League, Junior League of South Bend, Ziker Cleaners and the Morris Performing Arts Center collaborated this year to create a dress drive for young girls of the community who can't afford a prom dress.

As of Saturday, Jan. 21, the last day of the performance "Cinderella" at the Morris, over 100 dresses are ready to be worn and shown off.

"It's really exciting to have people coming together to help girls in the community, who may not be able to go to prom otherwise, and it's a perfect time with Cinderella, because the play is all about having your dreams come true and being kind to people," said Elizabeth Simeri, managing director of The Broadway Theatre League. "So we really appreciate everyone's generosity."

Donations are still being accepted. However, instead of dropping them off at the Morris Performing Arts Center, those interested in donating gently-used dresses can drop them off at Ziker Cleaners.

Those who donate will be entered to win two tickets to see the Broadway show "ONCE", coming to the Morris March 3 and 4. This year's "Princess for the Night" will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 1, at the Century Center.