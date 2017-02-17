Pro-life group encourages Sen. Donnelly to confirm Judge Gorsuch

Members of the Pro-life Court Coalition held a press conference outside Senator Joe Donnelly's office urging him to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The group's efforts are part of a national pro-life effort to get Judge Gorsuch confirmed quickly.

They want Senator Donnelly to help make that happen.

"Senator Donnelly has actually personally told St. Joe County Right to Life years ago when he started to run for Congress that he would be a pro-life Congressman and then Senator and so we would like to hold him to his word today," said Jeanette Burdell, the Executive Director of St. Joseph County Right to Life.