Project: Tornado iPad winner

This year, more than 8,000 students participated in Project: Tornado.

Those students who participated were asked to fill out the puzzles in the Project: Tornado booklet, figure out the code word, then enter our contest to win an iPad.

This year's winner was 7-year-old Colbie G. from Queen of Peace school in Mishawaka.

Congratulations Colbie!