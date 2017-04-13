Quality Inn carbon monoxide victim laid to rest

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Twelve days after a carbon monoxide leak killed 13-year-old Bryan Douglas-Watts, family and friends gathered for his funeral.

Hands clasped and tears shed were just some of the sights seen outside Faith Apostolic Church in South Bend Thursday as loved ones came to remember and honor Douglas-Watts.

The 13-year-old died on April 1st after a spring break get-together inside the Quality Inn in Niles turned tragic.

A carbon monoxide leak – and lack of a CO detector – poisoned over a dozen people.

Douglas-Watts – remembered as ‘Lil B’ on signs posted outside the church – was the only one who didn’t survive.

The Watts family asked media to stay outside during the service, but the turnout alone showed how much Douglas-Watts is already missed.

The family’s attorney issued a press release Wednesday saying a lawsuit will be filed early next week.

But Thursday was about honoring Douglas-Watts.

The teenager – taken too soon, but remembered by so many – was buried at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles after the service.