Quick response by police leads to arrest of robbery suspect

Posted: May 19, 2017 4:28 PM EST | Updated: May 19, 2017 3:34 PM EST
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -

Michigan City Police were called to a robbery at the Meijer gas station on S. Franklin Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Within a minute of the robbery, two Michigan City Police officers arrived to the scene.

They witnessed a clerk give a white male a handful of cash, according to reports.

The suspect, Rickey Gurley, 57, was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Police learned the suspect entered the station in disguise, approached the clerk and put a note on the counter, according to reports.

The suspect then ordered the clerk and two other employees into a back room. The clerk was able to notify the main store of the robbery and they contacted 9-1-1.

Gurley was preliminarily charged with robbery and resisting law enforcement.

