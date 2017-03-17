Ramps to close periodically on the U.S. 20/ 31 Bypass

the Indiana Department of Transportation has released dates of ramp closures slated to take place beginning Monday for maintenance.

According to INDOT, crews will be removing excess sod and dirt to allow proper drainage.

The closing dates are:

March 20th U.S. 20/31 southbound ramp to Mayflower Road 7-10 a.m.

March 20th Mayflower Road ramp southbound to U.S. 20/31 south 12 -3 p.m.

March 21st Mayflower Road ramp northbound to U.S. 20/31 north 7 a.m.-3p.m.

March 23rd U.S. 20/31 northbound ramp to State Road 2 east 7-10 a.m.

March 23rd State Road 2 westbound ramp to U.S. 20/31 west 12-3 p.m.

March 24th U.S. 20/31 southbound ramp to State Road 2 west 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

March 27th State Road 2 westbound ramp to U.S. 20/31 south 7-10 a.m.

March 27th U.S. 20/31 southbound ramp to State Road 2 east 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

March 28th State Road 2 eastbound ramp to U.S. 20/31 north 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

March 29th U.S. 20/31 northbound ramp to State Road 2 west 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

