Ramps to close periodically on the U.S. 20/ 31 Bypass

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 17, 2017 10:46 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

the Indiana Department of Transportation has released dates of ramp closures slated to take place beginning Monday for maintenance. 

According to INDOT, crews will be removing excess sod and dirt to allow proper drainage. 

The closing dates are:

March 20th        U.S. 20/31 southbound ramp to Mayflower Road        7-10 a.m.
March 20th        Mayflower Road ramp southbound to U.S. 20/31 south    12 -3 p.m.
March 21st        Mayflower Road ramp northbound to U.S. 20/31 north    7 a.m.-3p.m.
March 23rd        U.S. 20/31 northbound ramp to State Road 2 east        7-10 a.m.
March 23rd        State Road 2 westbound ramp to U.S. 20/31 west        12-3 p.m.
March 24th        U.S. 20/31 southbound ramp to State Road 2 west        7 a.m.-3 p.m.
March 27th        State Road 2 westbound ramp to U.S. 20/31 south        7-10 a.m.
March 27th        U.S. 20/31 southbound ramp to State Road 2 east        10 a.m.-3 p.m.
March 28th         State Road 2 eastbound ramp to U.S. 20/31 north        7 a.m.-3 p.m.
March 29th        U.S. 20/31 northbound ramp to State Road 2 west        7 a.m.-3 p.m.
 

