Rape suspect arrested while allegedly breaking into building

Elkhart Police arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly forced his way into a woman's home and raped her.

Sunday around 3:30 a.m., police received a call about a female yelling for help.

When officers located the woman, she told them she had seen a man outside her residence. A few minutes later, he forced his way into her home and raped her while armed with a knife, according to police.

The victim told police she was able to get away and started yelling for help.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect and a man matching that description was located breaking into a building in the area, police said.

The man, 27-y ear-old John Schoetzow, was arrested for damaging the building. During the investigation, detectives determine he was the suspect in the rape.

Schoetzow was arrested on preliminary charges of rape with a deadly weapon and burglary.